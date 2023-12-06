Patna College Hostel Residents Ordered To Vacate Today

Patna University | Representative Image

In a significant move to address the recent spate of violence at Patna College, the administration of Patna University has issued an eviction order for boarders residing in four hostels on the campus.

Eviction Order for Four Hostels Amidst Campus Unrest

According to the TOI reports, the directive, outlined in a circular by Patna University Students' Welfare Dean Anil Kumar, instructs Patna College principal to evacuate Minto, Jackson, Iqbal, and Nadwi hostels within the next 24 hours, with the deadline set at 5 pm on Wednesday.

Eviction as a Measure to Tackle Campus Turmoil

The decision to evacuate the hostels is a strategic measure aimed at restoring law and order within the college campus, which witnessed a violent incident involving gunfire on Monday. The clash, stemming from tensions between two groups of students residing in Minto and Iqbal hostels, prompted immediate action from Chancellor-cum-Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The Chancellor directed the PU Vice-Chancellor and the Senior Superintendent of Police in Patna to take drastic measures against those responsible for the disturbance.

Monday's Turmoil at Patna University Campus

On monday, violent clashes erupted between students from two hostels at Patna University, turning the campus into a battleground with bombings and gunfire during regular classes. Swift police action ensued, diffusing the immediate threat and uncovering live bombs on the premises. Despite the chaos, no casualties were reported, but one student sustained injuries and is now out of danger after receiving medical attention. The police, investigating the incident, have set up a base on campus and are examining CCTV footage. The discovery of bomb materials raises concerns about the university's security measures.