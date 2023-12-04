Patna University Bombing: Firing Erupts On Campus Following Hostel Students Clash; Police Discover Live Bombs

Patna University | Representative Image

In a shocking turn of events, the campus of Patna University transformed into a battleground as clashes erupted between students from two hostels, resulting in bombings and gunfire. The incident unfolded during regular classes, leaving the academic atmosphere shattered.

Police action

According to the reports, Swift action was taken by the local police, who rushed to the site immediately upon receiving the distress call. Upon arrival, the law enforcement not only diffused the immediate threat but also made a startling discovery – live bombs on the campus premises.

#WATCH | Bihar: Ashok Kumar Singh, DSP Town, Patna says, "There was a clash between hostel students at Patna University. Incidents like bombing, firing, stone pelting and fighting have taken place. However, there were no casualties in this incident. As soon as the information… pic.twitter.com/4t3JAtMglS — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

What eyewitnesses have to say?

Eyewitnesses reported a state of panic among students as the bombings and firing unfolded unexpectedly. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, but one student sustained injuries during the chaos and was promptly rushed to PMCH. The latest update confirms that the injured student is now out of danger after receiving medical attention, as per the reports.

pic.twitter.com/pVAPrGz1RD

Two groups clashed, bomb & firing in Patna University.

बधाई हो बिहारियों । मज़े लो जंगलराज का । — Ravi Sinha (@corporate1967) December 4, 2023

As the investigation progresses, the police have set up a base within the campus, examining CCTV footage to piece together the sequence of events. Teams from three nearby police stations, including Pirbahore Police Station, collaborated to contain the situation.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the students involved in the clash and firing hastily fled from the scene, leaving behind a trail of bomb materials and shells. The discovery raises alarming questions about the security measures in place within the university premises.