Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Narendra Modi Advises Parents, Asks Them Not To Use 'Report Card' As 'Visiting Card' | ANI

Today, January 29, PM Modi spoke with youngsters showcasing their technological innovations at the 7th Pariksha Pe Charcha event. Held at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, New Delhi, the event started at 11 am.

This event is a part of PM Modi's bigger "Exam Warriors" program, which aims to give young people a stress-free environment.

PM's request to parents

The Prime Minister has urged parents not to use their children's report card as a visiting card.

He cautioned against the practice of showcasing a child's scorecard as a representation of the family's success, emphasizing the potential harm it could cause. The Prime Minister highlighted the risk of fostering a sense of complacency in children who excel academically and encouraged parents to avoid such behavior.

#WATCH | Delhi: A lot of parents keep on giving examples of other children to their children. Parents should avoid doing these things... We have also seen that those parents who have not been very successful in their lives, have nothing to say or want to tell the world about… pic.twitter.com/iOHkohLlY2 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

"I think we should not be jealous of each other's success," he said. "I have witnessed individuals giving out candy when a friend received a high score, and I have also witnessed people not celebrating at home when a friend received a low score. This is a relationship for life, and that is what we ought to strive for in this world," he continued.

PM asked the parents to let their children be themselves. He urged that buying them new things will not change their luck and will only add unnecessary pressure. Parents should not give their children special treats.

PM also advised teachers

During a discussion with teachers on motivating students, PM Modi emphasized that a teacher's role goes beyond simply fulfilling their duties. He stressed the importance of cultivating a strong and supportive connection with students to help them build successful careers.

#WATCH | Delhi: When the thought comes to the mind of any teacher how can they remove the stress of the student?... Your relationship with the student should continue to grow from the first day till the exam, then perhaps there will be no stress during the exam days... The day… pic.twitter.com/l7KUl5oxMC — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

He expressed concern that despite the prevalence of phones, students often do not reach out to their teachers for support beyond academic matters. PM Modi urged teachers to create an environment where students feel comfortable seeking guidance for any life challenges, as this would significantly reduce their stress levels.