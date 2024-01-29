Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi Advises Students On Dealing With Peer Pressure | PTI File Photo

In the seventh edition PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024, students asked various questions to Prime Minister via online mode.

One of the most frequently asked question in all the editions of PPC has been about peer pressure. Students sought guidance from PM Modi on how to deal with pressure. PM in turn answered the question by asking the students to be strong and not give up.

PM Modi said, "this is the most asked question and has been asked in the past six seasons as well. This demonstrates that practically every batch has experienced this issue. We must strengthen ourselves so that we can bear it. Rather than giving up and crying, we ought to prepare ourselves to handle anything." He continued with an example, "when we have to go somewhere where it is very cold, we mentally start preparing ourselves few days before going to the place. When we eventually arrive at the destination, we realize that it's not as chilly as we anticipated, largely due to our mental readiness. The same approach applies to managing academic stress."

Don't get jealous of your friends, PM advises students

PM Modi also urged students to avoid getting caught up in jealousy and detrimental competition. He emphasized that if a friend scores 90, it does not mean that you are left with only 10 marks. There is still a full 100 for you to aim for, and that should be your mindset. He advised that the friend's achievement should serve as inspiration, rather than fostering unhealthy competition.

Modi warned that failure to adopt this mindset could result in missing out on befriending the right people in life.

There are more over a hundred projects on show at PPC 2024. Students' projects in the PPC 2024 include those on artificial intelligence, native toys and games, and 3D visual arts.