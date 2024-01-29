Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi Talks About 'No-Gadget Zones', 'Reels' And NEP 2020 | ANI

Today, on January 29, the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 is taking place as planned. During this annual event, Prime Minister Modi provides advice and support to parents, teachers, and students dealing with the challenges of exam preparation. The event commenced at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, with the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi beginning at 11:00 a.m.

PM Narendra Modi said that there should be regulations pertaining to technology. Families should designate a "no gadget zone" during meals, and if at all feasible, they should also designate bedrooms and phones as no-technology zones.

PM said, "I've observed individuals chatting on the phone nonstop. I rarely carry a cell phone since I am aware of how much time I need to spend using it to get information. However, it isn't the case for all people these days."

PM said, "Not only mobile but excess of anything...doesn't do anyone any good. There should be a standard for everything, it has a basis. It is very important to have discretion as to how much of anything should be used. We should not run away from technology but should use it…"

In modern households, four family members sit in separate parts of the house and continuously send signals to one another. The needless secrecy makes them not allow anyone to touch their phones.

PM also cautioned students against 'reels'

PM said, "students often spend hours scrolling through reels on their mobile phones before going to bed, sometimes without realizing how much time has passed."

He emphasized the importance of sleep, cautioning against excessive use of mobile phones before sleeping. He also highlighted the significance of getting adequate hours of sound sleep for the body's well-being, even though some individuals may have trained themselves to function on less sleep.

"When students are going to go to bed, they can't stop scrolling through videos on their phones. They may not even recall the name of the first reel they saw as hours pass and they are unaware of it. Remember the importance of getting enough sleep," the PM said.

Modi chuckles, "I have a lot of work, probably not as much as you."

"After lying down, I fall asleep within 30 minutes. When I have to sleep, I go to bed right away and don't let anything disturb me," PM stated.

PM also spoke on NEP 2020

Students now have many more chances because to NEP 2020. In the event that you become interested in another discipline after selecting one, you always have the choice to switch. "NEP 2020 has given you the luxury of flexibility", PM said.