Parents had asked the teacher to keep boys chained

Lucknow: The two boys who were chained in a madrasa did so at their parents' "request."

Police rushed to a madrasa in Gosainganj after a viral video on social media showed two boys in shackles inside. They discovered, however, that the two's parents had requested that the madrasa teacher chain them because they used to run away from the madrassa and loiter around.

ACP Gosainganj Swati Chaudhary told reporters that the boys, both aged 12, had earlier run away from the madrasa and were picking up wrong habits.

Hence, their parents had asked the teacher to keep them in chains.

"The parents of the children have given in writing to us that they don't want any action against the madrasa teacher. They added that they wanted their children to invest their time in studies," ACP Gosainganj said.

The mother of one of the boys told reporters, "No person in our family has ever gone to school. We wanted our son to go to school and study, but he had other plans and indulged in the wrong habits. Hence, we instructed the teacher to take strict action to keep him in school."

Another senior police officer said that they were seeking legal opinion on possible action against the parents for the act.

