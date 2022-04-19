7 held for making Class 10 UP student lick feet after video goes viral

Rae Bareli: After a video of a Class 10 Dalit student being harassed and forced to lick the feet of rivals went viral on social media, seven people were arrested.

The district police chief leapt into action after the video went viral on social media on Monday, forming five squads to track out the victim and take action.

Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar said that the main accused in the case is a minor and has been sent to a juvenile home, while six others, identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh and Yash Pratap are majors and they have been arrested.





The police officer said that the Class 10 Dalit boy was subjected to torture and inhuman treatment because he was not ready to bow down to the extortion call of seniors who were pass outs of the same school.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 12:06 PM IST