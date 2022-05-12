Paralympics Gold Medalist Sumit Antil speaks about balanced diet to students in Haryana

Haryana: World Record Holder & Paralympic Gold Medallist Sumit Antil on Tuesday interacted with students from 75 different schools in Haryana's Panchkula district.

The 23-year-old, who has broken the world record multiple times in the men's javelin throw F64 category, spoke about the importance of a balanced diet and said he is glad the initiative was started to create awareness among the youth.

Sumit, who had broken the World Record multiple times (in the men's javelin throw F64 category) during his Tokyo Paralympics performance, said, "I am really thankful to PM Modi that he started such an initiative as the format will create a domino effect in the country and help in spreading the message of balanced and nutritious diet across India."

Sumit grew up in Haryana's Sonipat district. He then discussed local food available throughout the state and how rich it is in vitamins, proteins, fiber, and carbohydrates, which the human body requires.

Students were also able to participate in an interactive quiz where he answered questions about sports, fitness, and food habits.

Meet the Champions is an initiative of the government's Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which was launched by Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in December 2021 and then carried on by Olympic Bronze medalist Bajrang Punia in Haryana in January 2022.

Over the last six months, hundreds of schools have taken part in the unique interactive session, including those in Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Srinagar, Jammu, Bihar, and Gujarat.

In a unique school visit program jointly organized by the Ministry of Education with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Olympians and the Paralympians are called to share their experiences, life lessons, and tips on eating right, as well as give an overall inspirational boost to school children.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 04:44 PM IST