Haryana schools promote e-learning

Modern teaching is no longer limited to the classrooms, blackboard or green board. In very recent times, education in Haryana schools is being imparted through digital platforms. Students have also learned a new e-way of studying.

While realizing the importance of online education, e-Aahigam scheme has been implemented by the state government.

In this scheme, 500,000 students of government schools will be given tablets equipped with 2GB free data and personalized adaptive learning (PAL) software.

This will not only boost the morale of the children of government schools studying but will also save expenses on studies, tuition, coaching and books as incurred by their parents.

An official spokesperson said on Tuesday the state government aims to bring a paradigm shift in the education sector. While constantly emphasising on e-learning, several programmes are being run by the state government.

While taking this e-learning drive a step further, now the government will be providing free tablets to the students. Through this e-Aahigam scheme the students will get opportunities to not only learn from their school teachers but also from teachers sitting across the globe.

This e-learning through tablets will help the students engaging in research projects.

The spokesperson said in the first phase of the scheme 500,000 students studying in Class X and XII would be given tablets.

Most of the students in government schools of Haryana come from lower-middle class or deprived sections. Sometimes due to no excess to digital resources, students have to suffer academically but with the implementation of this e-Aahigam scheme students' lives would be transformed in a big way.

Now the academic competition will be equal, and the digital learning gap between the rich and the poor will end.

It is expected that the e-Aahigam scheme will not only increase the passing out percentage but also increase the percentage of marks obtained.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on May 5 will launch the scheme to provide tablets to the students studying in government schools. The tablet distribution ceremony will be organised in Rohtak.

During this, the tablets will be given to the students of government schools in Rohtak city. This tablet distribution function will also start simultaneously in 119 blocks of the state.

In other districts, ministers, MPs, MLAs and other guests will distribute tablets.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 06:46 PM IST