 AIIMS INI January CET 2026: Registration Window Starts; Here's How To Apply
The registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2026 session has been started by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on the AIIMS official website.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
AIIMS INI January CET 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has released the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2026 session. Interested applicants can register online on the AIIMS official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI January CET 2026: Important dates

Aspirants can see the important dates for the January 2026 session below:

1. Last date to register: October 21, 2025

2. Application status & correction window: October 24 to October 26, 2025

3. Admit card: November 1, 2025

4. Examination date: November 9, 2025

AIIMS INI January CET 2026: Required documents

Candidates from reserved categories must ensure that they upload all required documents during registration:

1. Other Backward Classes (OBC) must submit a non-creamy layer certificate for the fiscal year 2025-26.

2. Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Must produce an income and asset certificate issued between April 1 and October 21, 2025.

3. Other reserved categories require that valid supporting certificates be uploaded throughout the registration procedure.

AIIMS INI January CET 2026: How to apply?

Applicants can finish the AIIMS INI CET 2026 registration process by following the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Academic Courses” section and then select “INI-CET (MD/MS/MCh/DM) January 2026”.

Step 3: After this, finish the basic registration by entering personal details, contact information, and uploading a photograph and signature.

Step 4: Next, finish the registration window by providing educational qualifications and selecting the examination centre.

Step 5: Now, upload the necessary certificates, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

About AIIMS INI CET 2026

The entrance exam is held for admission to postgraduate medical programmes, such as Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and other PG courses, for the January 2026 academic year. All AIIMS institutes in India recognise INI-CET scores, which include: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Trivandrum.

