 RRB ALP 2025 Result Declared For 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot Posts; Check CBAT Scores Online
RRB has released the ALP Result 2025 for 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot posts. Candidates who appeared for the CBAT exam between July 15 and August 31 can check their roll numbers, cut-offs, and upcoming Document Verification online.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
RRB ALP Result 2025 Out | Canva

RRB ALP 2025 Result: The RRB ALP Result 2025 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards. Through the RRBs' official websites, candidates who took the computer-based aptitude test can view their results.

The computer-based aptitude exam results have been released. The test took place between July 15 and August 31, 2025. RRBs will fill 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot positions with this hiring campaign.

The cut-offs have also been made public along with the results. The CBAT score card will be available for 15 days starting at 7 p.m. on January 10, 2025.

RRB ALP 2025 Result: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow the instructions below to view the results:

Step 1: Go to RRBs' official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link for the RRB ALP Result 2025.

Step 3: Candidates can view the roll numbers in a new PDF file that opens.

Step 4: Save a physical copy of the file for future use after downloading it.

RRB ALP 2025 Result: What's next?

A provisional shortlist of candidates with the Roll Numbers indicated below will be contacted for the Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination. The location specified in the e-call letter for Document Verification (DV) is where DV will take place. As specified in the CEN and e-call letters, the DV-selected candidates must provide the original papers and two sets of A4-sized, self-attested photocopies.

Candidates will receive an email, SMS, or website to download their E-Call letter with the date, time, and instructions for document verification and medical examination after their DV appointment is scheduled.

Candidates should visit the RRBs' official website for additional relevant information.

