Pakistan moral policing: Notice sent to Peshwar college after 'obscene' dance of girl in premises goes viral; Watch

Peshawar: Peshwar’s NCS University System in Peshawar was issued a notice by Khyber Medical University after a video of a dance event went viral on social media. The university terming the event ‘unethical and immoral’, has also sought an explanation from NCS director.

In a 23-second video, a girl can be seen singing and dancing on the stage, following which users criticized the event and asked about the need for such events in the country.

'Maintain ethical & moral standards of the institute'

The letter dated 20-10-2022, stated that the authorities of Khyber Medical University Peshawar have taken serious notice of such ‘unethical and immoral’ activities taking place in educational institutes.

Conducting such activities with the logo and name of KMU on the stage is quite objectionable. All educational institutes are bound to maintain ethical and moral standards and the sanctity of the institute during all curricular and co-curricular activities, the registrar said in the letter.

"You are therefore directed to explain his position within three days positively, otherwise strict disciplinary action will be initiated against the institute which could also result in de-affiliation of the institute," the letter mentioned directing the director NCS University System to follow the guidelines.