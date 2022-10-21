e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPakistan moral policing: Notice sent to Peshwar college after 'obscene' dance of girl in premises goes viral; Watch

Pakistan moral policing: Notice sent to Peshwar college after 'obscene' dance of girl in premises goes viral; Watch

The letter dated 20-10-2022, stated that the authorities of Khyber Medical University Peshawar have taken serious notice of such ‘unethical and immoral’ activities taking place in educational institutes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
A screengrab of the viral video. | Twitter.
Follow us on

Peshawar: Peshwar’s NCS University System in Peshawar was issued a notice by Khyber Medical University after a video of a dance event went viral on social media. The university terming the event ‘unethical and immoral’, has also sought an explanation from NCS director.

In a 23-second video, a girl can be seen singing and dancing on the stage, following which users criticized the event and asked about the need for such events in the country.

'Maintain ethical & moral standards of the institute'

The letter dated 20-10-2022, stated that the authorities of Khyber Medical University Peshawar have taken serious notice of such ‘unethical and immoral’ activities taking place in educational institutes.

Conducting such activities with the logo and name of KMU on the stage is quite objectionable. All educational institutes are bound to maintain ethical and moral standards and the sanctity of the institute during all curricular and co-curricular activities, the registrar said in the letter.

Watch the video below:

"You are therefore directed to explain his position within three days positively, otherwise strict disciplinary action will be initiated against the institute which could also result in de-affiliation of the institute," the letter mentioned directing the director NCS University System to follow the guidelines.

RECENT STORIES

Kejriwal govt to construct new mini academic, engineer block at IIT Delhi

Kejriwal govt to construct new mini academic, engineer block at IIT Delhi

Pakistan moral policing: Notice sent to Peshwar college after 'obscene' dance of girl in premises...

Pakistan moral policing: Notice sent to Peshwar college after 'obscene' dance of girl in premises...

SC cancels appointment of Kerala tech university's VC

SC cancels appointment of Kerala tech university's VC

Govt launches NCF for education of children in 3-8 years age group

Govt launches NCF for education of children in 3-8 years age group

UP: Govt to launch 45-day reading campaign across 75 districts

UP: Govt to launch 45-day reading campaign across 75 districts