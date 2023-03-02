Padma Vibhushan Dr. KrishnaSwamy Kasturirangan presides over VijayBhoomi University convocation

VijayBhoomi University Convocation |

VijayBhoomi University conducted its second convocation ceremony at the campus today. Padma Vibhushan Dr. KrishnaSwamy Kasturirangan, Chairman of the NEP Draft Committee, and Jaspal Sidhu, Chairman at Singapore International School graced the occasion with their presence.

Mr. Sanjay Padode, President, VijayBhoomi University, Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Anil Paila, Pro Vice Chancellor, along with Deans of all the schools of Vijay Bhoomi University, attended the convocation alongside officials, students & parents with a proud heart.

VijayBhoomi University aims to offer relevant and quality education and engage in high-quality research in engineering, business, law, science, and liberal arts.

