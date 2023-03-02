Sasmira Institute set to organise its annual NGO mela Kartavya

Sasmira Institute organises Kartavya NGO Mela |

Mumbai: Sasmira Institute, which has been a key contributor for more than 75 years to scientific & technical research in the field of textiles, is now offering undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in fashion and management to cater to the needs of business & industry.

SASMIRA started the "Sasmira’s Institute of Management Studies & Research" in 2010 with its full-time University approved course in Management.

SASMIRA's Institute of Management Studies and Research, (SIMSR) Mumbai is an ISO 9001:2015 certified institute by the Bureau of Indian Standards, accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), affiliated with the University of Mumbai, and approved by AICTE.

The institute aims to build a socially responsible society and make its students take that responsibility, and engages in various CSR activities throughout the academic year like Blood Donation Drive, Beach Cleaning Drive etc. and annually it organizes a month-long activity - KARTAVYA the NGO Mela.

Kartavya - The NGO Mela is an effort to associate with various NGOs and help them through the sales of their goods and promotion of their cause. Kartavya - The NGO MELA will be held on March 3, 2023 from 10 am to 5 pm in the SASMIRA Auditorium, 3rd Floor, SASMIRA Building.