Padma Bhushan Awardee Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Passes Away, PM Modi Shares His Condolences

Padma Bhushan Awardee Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Passes Away

In a profound loss to the legal community, Padma Bhushan awardee Professor Ved Prakash Nanda breathed his last on 2nd January 2024. A stalwart in the field of international law and education, Prof. Nanda was a distinguished academic whose impact extended globally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on Twitter, acknowledging Prof. Nanda's invaluable contributions to the legal field and his fervent commitment to legal education.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Ji, a distinguished academic whose contributions to the legal field are invaluable. His work highlights his strong commitment to legal education. He was also a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in USA and… pic.twitter.com/ihs19v1q5q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2024

Who is Professor Ved Prakash Nanda?

Professor Ved Prakash Nanda, an Indian-American, received the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in Literature and Education on 20th March 2018. As a professor of International Law at the University of Denver, Colorado, Prof. Nanda carved a significant niche in the academic realm. His illustrious career included serving as the Past President of the World Jurist Association, Honorary President of the Ved Nanda Center for International and Comparative Law, and advisory roles in esteemed institutions like the American Society of International Law and the United States Institute of Human Rights.

Ved Nanda Center for International and Comparative Law

A testament to his dedication, in 2006, Prof. Nanda received a $1 million founding gift from alumni Doug and Mary Scrivner, leading to the establishment of the Ved Nanda Center, which has been a hub for international law programs and scholarship.

Indian diaspora and diplomatic relations

Beyond academia, Prof. Nanda played pivotal roles in the Indian diaspora in the USA for over four decades. His advocacy for strong India-USA relations spanned three decades, contributing significantly to diplomatic ties between the two nations. Prof. Nanda's impact went beyond his research and teachings; he mentored countless students and professionals, leaving an indelible mark on the legal community.

Prof. Ved Prakash Nanda's multifaceted achievements

His achievements encompassed legal policy influence, international legal consultation, and key administrative roles in prestigious legal institutions. Prof. Ved Prakash Nanda's demise marks the end of an era in legal academia, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.