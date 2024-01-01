Bathinda's 'Bamboo Schools' Bridge Educational Gaps For Urban Slum Children

Representative Image

In an effort to combat educational disparities among underprivileged children in urban slums, the Bathinda District Administration has rolled out a unique initiative known as 'Bamboo Schools.' These makeshift schools, constructed from bamboo, are designed to provide remedial lessons in close proximity to the children's localities, acting as a crucial stepping stone before their integration into mainstream education.

Survey highlights nearly 1,000 children in need

Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray revealed that a comprehensive survey conducted in urban slums uncovered approximately 1,000 children from migrant families who lacked formal education. The 'Bamboo Schools' initiative specifically targets this demographic, aiming to address the unique challenges faced by children with no prior learning experience or those who had dropped out of schools.

Parray explained the rationale behind the initiative, stating, "It is a bridge system as these children cannot adjust to regular schools straightaway." These transitional schools serve as bridge or remedial institutions, offering an informal classroom environment to prepare underprivileged children for the eventual transition to mainstream schools.

The idea for 'Bamboo Schools' emerged from Parray's previous posting in Patiala, where a similar project had been implemented. Drawing from that experience, the administration decided to formalize the initiative in Bathinda, engaging NGOs for mobilization and utilizing dedicated teachers and interns to facilitate the learning process.

Tailoring education to unique needs

"We are currently running two schools and planning to start two more in different locations in Bathinda," Parray shared. The schools operate between 10 am and 4 pm, allowing enrolled children the flexibility to attend classes at their convenience. The initiative caters to a diverse group of children, encompassing both small and older ones, many of whom are school dropouts.

The 'Bamboo Schools' initiative underscores the Bathinda District Administration's dedication to inclusivity, addressing educational disparities, and providing a promising start for underprivileged children on their journey towards formal education.

(Inputs from PTI)