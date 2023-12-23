 Punjab: Two Medical College Students Lose Lives In Bathinda Road Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPunjab: Two Medical College Students Lose Lives In Bathinda Road Accident

Punjab: Two Medical College Students Lose Lives In Bathinda Road Accident

Two Adesh Institute students died, and two were injured in a Bathinda road crash. Amandeep Singh and Rajan Jassal lost their lives; faulty road engineering was suspected.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
2 medical students from Adesh Institute in Punjab's Bathinda died in a road accident | Representative pic

In a devastating incident that unfolded late on Friday, two students from Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Bathinda lost their lives, while two others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident.

Victims Identified

According to the Hindustan Times reports, the victims have been identified as Amandeep Singh, a dedicated intern at the institute, and Rajan Jassal, a second-year MBBS student. The injured students are Saket Yadav and Rytham Wassan, both in their second year of the MBBS program.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh, the group had sought leave from their hostel to join their senior, Amandeep Singh. Travelling in Amandeep's Honda City car, tragedy struck when the speeding vehicle first collided with a road divider and then crashed into a unipole near the entry gate of the parking area. Amandeep and Jassal tragically lost their lives at the accident site, while Rytham Wassan was rushed to Adesh medical college with critical injuries. Saket Yadav's condition, fortunately, is reported to be stable.

Faulty Road Engineering Suspected

All the victims were in their early twenties. Initial investigations point towards faulty road engineering as the potential cause of the fatal accident, which occurred near the recently constructed multi-level parking facility on the local Mall Road.

Read Also
Punjab Road Rage: Biker Vandalises Punjab Roadways Bus With Hacksaw After Accident In Ludhiana;...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jhansi: Disturbing Video Surfaces Of Class 10 Student Stripped And Assaulted

Jhansi: Disturbing Video Surfaces Of Class 10 Student Stripped And Assaulted

Germany Launches FIT And Profi plus Initiatives For International Students

Germany Launches FIT And Profi plus Initiatives For International Students

Punjab: Two Medical College Students Lose Lives In Bathinda Road Accident

Punjab: Two Medical College Students Lose Lives In Bathinda Road Accident

German Government Eases Student Struggles With Financial Lifeline Amid Inflation Surge

German Government Eases Student Struggles With Financial Lifeline Amid Inflation Surge

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Gifts Laptop To 9-Year-Old Student

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Gifts Laptop To 9-Year-Old Student