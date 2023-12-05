Punjab Road Rage: Biker Vandalises Punjab Roadways Bus With Hacksaw After Accident In Ludhiana; Watch Video

Biker Vandalises Punjab Roadways Bus With Hacksaw After Accident In Ludhiana | Twitter

Ludhiana: In a shocking incident of road rage that came to light from Punjab's Ludhiana, a biker vandalised a Punjab Roadways bus on Tuesday. The biker took the extreme step after an accident with the bus which was heading towards Ludhiana from Ferozpur. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

WATCH: Angry Biker Vandalises Punjab Roadways Bus With Hacksaw

A viral video surfaced on internet As per information, Punjab Roadways bus was going from Ferozpur to Ludhiana, falls under ludhiana bus stand .A motorcyclist collided with a bus after which he vandalised the bus. All the passengers are safe. pic.twitter.com/1074rfjpnw — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) December 5, 2023

He attacked the bus with a hacksaw

It can be seen in the video that a man who reportedly met with an accident with the bus attacked the bus with a hacksaw. He vandalised the bus in a fit of rage after the accident. The driver of the bus did not come out of the bus and the bus angrily was attacking the bus with the hacksaw. He broke the windscreen of the bus and also broke few windows of the bus.

The passengers of the bus were panicked

The passengers of the bus were panicked after the man attacked the bus. They all got down from the bus due to fear. However, none of the passengers were injured in the attack. The bus driver can be heard in the video asking the other passenger or the conductor to make a video of the man who was damaging the public transport bus.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the netizens are reacting to the incident and claiming that the Punjab Roadways bus drivers drive the bus recklessly and they should drive the bus carefully. One of the users said, "Please it's a request Punjab roadways,Haryana roadways, Himachal roadways drive carefully scratching someone's cars can lead to this."

User requested Ludhiana Police to take action

Another user requested Ludhiana Police to take action against such goons for damaging public property and said, "H'ble Sir, It's request you to urgent address this issue by arresting the culprit or responsible person for damaging the Public Bus. Punjab don't need such criminal minded or gundas! It should be behind bars. Please set an example for others."

There are no reports of police action yet

There are no reports of police action in connection with the matter. Luckily, the driver did not get off the bus, the attacker could have injured the driver in a fit of rage. The driver was trying to protect with a brick due to which the attacker did not climb on the bus and the driver and the conductor escaped unhurt in the attack.