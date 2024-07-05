'Padh Ke Kya Karna Hai, Ek Din Toh Marna Hai' Student's Quote At The End Of Math Paper Goes Viral

A student's humorous quote on a math paper goes viral. | Instagram

Exam stress getting you down? You're not alone! A hilarious quote from a math paper has gone viral, capturing the frustration and humor in the struggles of studying.

One such moment recently captured everyone's attention on social media. Harsh Beniwal, a student, ended his math paper with a humorous quote that has gone viral, "Padh padh ke kya karna hai, ek din toh marna hai, phir bhi pass hone ki iccha hai" (What's the point of studying? One has to die eventually. Though, I still have hopes to pass this exam.)

The quote which has gone viral has struck a chord with many, resonating with their own experiences and emotions. Some found it relatable, others hilarious, and soon, social media was flooded with reactions and comments. The quote not only showcased the frustration students often feel towards their studies but also reflected the sentiment of many who question the purpose of studying.

But what is it about this quote that relates with so many people?

This isn't the first time a creative exam sheet has gone viral. Another student's heart diagram labeled with girls' names also had the internet in stitches.

The diagram was accurate, but the labels - Haritha, Priya, Pooja, Namitha, and Roopa - added a humorous twist, as it discussed the roles of the heart in the girls after that.