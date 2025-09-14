 Over 72% Candidates Appear For Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 On Day 1
Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment and Promotion Board) Bipin Kumar Pandey said a total of 1,05,846 candidates had applied online for the recruitment. "Of these, over 76,800 candidates that is 72.56 per cent appeared in the examination held at 280 centres across the state on Saturday," he said.

Sunday, September 14, 2025
Jaipur: More than 72 per cent of candidates appeared on the first day of the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2025 on Saturday, officials said.

Pandey said strict measures were implemented to maintain transparency and prevent any malpractices during the examination.

The written test was conducted for the posts of constable (telecommunication), IT, and driver under the recruitment drive, which has advertised 10,000 vacancies, including 1,469 for telecommunication constables.

On Sunday, the exam will be conducted in two shifts across 21 districts --? in the first shift, from 10 am to 12 noon, 2,09,987 candidates are expected to appear at 582 centres, while in the second shift, from 3 pm to 5 pm, 2,08,907 candidates will take the test at 580 centres, officials said.

