 Over 6.3 Lakh Students Appear For Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exams, With 23,920 Absent On First Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOver 6.3 Lakh Students Appear For Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exams, With 23,920 Absent On First Day

Over 6.3 Lakh Students Appear For Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exams, With 23,920 Absent On First Day

As many as 30,234 examination rooms are available to accommodate the students registered for the board exams, he said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Amaravati, March 18 (PTI) As many as 6.3 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board examinations in Andhra Pradesh, which commenced on Monday.

According to S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education department, 23,920 of the total 6.54 lakh registered candidates remained absent on the first day of the SSC examinations, scheduled from March 18 to 30.

Read Also
Bhopal: MP Board Class 10 & 12 Exam Results Expected By April End
article-image

As many as 30,234 examination rooms are available to accommodate the students registered for the board exams, he said.

Further, the principal secretary said that steps such as providing audio question papers to visually impaired students have been taken. He noted that the southern state is the first in the country to do so on a pilot basis.

The official said 12 specially-abled students are availing the facility.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MHT CET 2024 Application Correction Process Starts Tomorrow at cetcell.mahace.org

MHT CET 2024 Application Correction Process Starts Tomorrow at cetcell.mahace.org

Over 6.3 Lakh Students Appear For Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exams, With 23,920 Absent On First...

Over 6.3 Lakh Students Appear For Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exams, With 23,920 Absent On First...

Presidency University Students Protest for Adequate Bus Services for Girl Boarders

Presidency University Students Protest for Adequate Bus Services for Girl Boarders

Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows 20,000 Students from Unsuited Nursing Colleges to Write Exams

Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows 20,000 Students from Unsuited Nursing Colleges to Write Exams

TN MRB Invites Online Applications for Assistant Surgeon (General) Positions Apply at mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Invites Online Applications for Assistant Surgeon (General) Positions Apply at mrb.tn.gov.in