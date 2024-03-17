Bhopal: MP Board Exam Results Expected By April End

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Approximately 50% of the answer sheets of the MP Board higher secondary and high school exams have been checked since the evaluation process began on February 22. Earlier, it was being speculated that the result would be announced by mid-April. However, officials of the MP Board have hinted at the announcement of the result by April end. Approximately one crore answer sheets from around 17 lakh students of 10th and 12th grades are being evaluated at different centers.

The 10th grade exams were held on February 28, and the 12th grade on March 4. Krishna Deo Tripathi, the secretary of the MP Board, told the Free Press that the evaluation process faced delays due to the 9th and 11th-grade exams. “Initially, we aimed to release the results by mid-April. However, the involvement of teachers in conducting the 9th and 11th exams led to a disruption in the evaluation process. The upcoming elections will further impede the evaluation process, as teachers will be assigned duties and will need to undergo training beforehand.

Consequently, we now aim to release the results by the end of April,” said Tripathi. Special monitoring is being conducted during the evaluation process. Especially, attention is being paid to ensure that teachers adhere to the prescribed rules while evaluating the answer sheets. Teachers and accompanying staff are not allowed to use mobile phones during the checking of answer sheets, and they are monitored to ensure their presence at the designated time.