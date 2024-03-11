 Over 55 Lakh Students Registered For UP Board Exams, Copy Evaluation To Begin Next Week
Exams for the UP Board's 10th and 12th grades were conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024. Over 55 lakh students registered for the UP Board test this year. The UP Board 10th and 12th copy evaluation procedure is scheduled to begin next week, as per media reports. It is advised of students to regularly visit upmsp.edu.in, the official website, for updates on their results.

Results for the 10th and 12th grades from the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council should be announced in April or May. The results should be announced in the final week of April or the first week of May if the board teachers review the copies by March 31, 2024.

When will the evaluation process begin?

The UP Board exam evaluation process will start on March 16 and last until March 31. Due to the Holika festival, the evaluation work will now take place on March 26 instead of March 24.

52,295 examiners have been assigned to analyze 1.25 crore answer sheets from intermediate tests, while 94,802 examiners have been assigned to review 1.76 crore high school answer sheets. Consequently, 1.47.097 examiners will be evaluating 3.01 crore answer papers.

Exams for high school and intermediate levels are administered at different locations; 131 are set aside for high school exams, and 116 for intermediate. Furthermore, thirteen centers have been set aside to assess answer sheets from both intermediate and high school, divided into various categories, as reported by India Today.

According to India Today, there are 260 assessment centers in all, made up of 177 secondary schools with non-government assistance and 83 government-aided schools.

Approximately 3,24,008 candidates—1,84,986 high school candidates and 1,39,022 intermediate candidates—did not show up for the UP board 2024 exam.

