Over 3 Lakh Candidates To Take West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test On December 24

It was announced on Tuesday by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education that over three lakh applicants are anticipated to take the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on December 24, across 743 locations around the state, including five in Kolkata. The tests are given in order to fill positions in state-run and government assisted primary schools.

All preparations have been completed for the test to be administered, according to Board President Goutam Paul.

“All preparations have been made to conduct TET in 743 centres, with around 3.1 lakh candidates likely to write their papers,” Paul said.

Bratya Basu, the minister of education, also stated on Monday that the December 24 TET will go off without a hitch.

Exam to be held for the second year in a row

For the second year in a row, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) is holding Tests of Entry (TET) to fill more than 10,000 positions.

TET was held in December 2022 after a five-year break, and Paul said that the exam will henceforth be held annually to speed up the hiring process.

CBI investigating 2014 TET results

Amidst the controversy surrounding the 2014 TET results, which included claims of irregularities in the recruiting process, the CBI is investigating on the directives of the Calcutta High Court.

High court denied request for change of date

In the meantime, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday denied BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and another individual's request for a change in the TET date because it falls on December 24, the day of the Bhagavad Gita chant event that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend.

Counsels for Ghosh and an examinee sought that the date of the examination be rescheduled after submitting that the prime minister will attend the "Ek Lakh Gita Path" program at the Brigade Parade Grounds in the city, which is expected to draw a sizable crowd.

The state government and the Kolkata Police would make sure that the examinees are not hindered in any way in their journey to the five centers, the court said, holding that the requested directives cannot be granted.