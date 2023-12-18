West Bengal Education Department Approves Jadavpur University Convocation Amidst Administrative Uncertainties |

In a significant development, the West Bengal Education Department has granted approval for the executive council meeting of Jadavpur University, paving the way for the university's convocation scheduled on December 24, 2023, as reported by news agency PTI and other reports. This decision comes after uncertainties arose due to the government's directive barring decision-making bodies—the executive council (EC) and the court—from holding meetings following the appointment of Professor Buddhadeb Sau as the officiating vice-chancellor without consulting the higher education department.

The education department's notice permits the EC and the court to convene meetings exclusively to discuss and organize the convocation. However, decisions made in these meetings must be ratified by the regular vice-chancellor, in accordance with the West Bengal State Universities Rules 2019.

While Vice-Chancellor Sau refrained from commenting, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association welcomed the decision. The approval follows a meeting between state education minister Bratya Basu, Vice-Chancellor Sau, and Registrar Snehamanju Basu.

Earlier, the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association had appealed to the West Bengal Education Minister to intervene and ensure the timely conduct of the annual convocation, highlighting its significance in the university's tradition and as a crucial event for students. The association urged authorities to prioritize students' receipt of valid degrees and certificates on schedule.