Over 12 Lakh Students To Appear For Class 10 Exams In Telangana, AP | Representational Pic

The 10th class examinations began in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Over 12 lakh students are appearing in the exams being held across the two states.

Authorities in both states have taken some additional measures to prevent paper leakage, malpractice or other irregularities seen in a few places last year.

State-owned Road Transport Corporation (RTC) in both states provided free bus travel facilities to students to help them reach their exam centres.

In Telangana, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations commenced at 2,676 centres in all the districts.

On the first day, the first language paper began at 9.30 a.m. Authorities gave five-minute time for the students coming late to the centres for valid reasons. The exam will continue till 12.30 p.m.

Read Also Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi To Be Honoured With Padma Vibhushan On Republic Day

A total of 5,08,385 students registered for the exams that will be conducted till April 2.

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual exams. Director of Government Examinations, A. Krishna Rao said that adequate police force has also been arranged at exam centres.

As many as 2,676 chief superintendents; 2,676 departmental officers; and 30,000 invigilators have been deployed for exam duties.

Officials 144 flying squads have been constituted to curb malpractice cases Sitting squads have also been arranged in problematic centres by the District Education Officers concerned.

In Andhra Pradesh, 6,23,092 regular students of 10th class appeared for SSC public examinations. A total of 3,17,939 boys and 3,05,153 girls had applied for the board exams.

AP School Education commissioner S. Suresh Kumar said 1,02,528 students who failed earlier are also writing the exam once again.

Every day, the exam begins at 9.30 a.m. and continues till 12:45 p.m. The exams will conclude on March 30.

The officials said 3,473 exam centres were set up across the state. The Board of Secondary Education has deployed 3,473 chief superintendents, 3,473 departmental officers, 35,119 invigilators and other staff to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams.

They have also installed CCTV footage cameras at 130 problematic centres.

A total of 156 flying squads and 682 sitting squads have been constituted all over the state to check malpractices.

The authorities are providing Unique Confidential Coded question papers to prevent paper leakages and malpractices. In case of malpractice or paper leaks, the exact district, mandal, exam centre, exam hall and the precise candidate can be identified within a short time because of the coded question papers.

–IANS