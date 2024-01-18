 Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi To Be Honoured With Padma Vibhushan On Republic Day
Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi To Be Honoured With Padma Vibhushan On Republic Day

Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the Indian government back in 2006

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Chiranjeevi | File photo

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to add yet another feather to his cap as he will be reportedly honoured with the Padma Vibhushan on January 26, Republic Day, during the civic awards ceremony. The actor will be honoured by the Government of India for his contribution to Indian cinema as well as for his philanthropic work.

The Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award in India, the Bharat Ratna being the highest honour.

Chiranjeevi will be bestowed upon with the honour for his contribution to cinema in the country with over 160 films. Not just that, but he will also be honoured for the work he has done for the society through Chiranjeevi Blood Bank.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the megastar had also launched his own ambulance service in a bid to help the authorities tackle the resource crunch and for timely treatment of people.

While the official announcement about Chiranjeevi being honoured with Padma Vibhushan has not been made yet, it is expected to be made public on January 26 itself.

It is to be noted that Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the Indian government back in 2006.

Meanwhile, the megastar recently received the invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Ram Janmabhoomi Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

The actor expressed his willingness and excitement to travel to Ayodhya along with his entire family and witness the historic consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

