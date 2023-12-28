 Did Chiranjeevi Help Venkatesh Daggubati From Quitting Films? Saindhav Actor Reveals Details At Venky 75 Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid Chiranjeevi Help Venkatesh Daggubati From Quitting Films? Saindhav Actor Reveals Details At Venky 75 Event

Did Chiranjeevi Help Venkatesh Daggubati From Quitting Films? Saindhav Actor Reveals Details At Venky 75 Event

Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, Saindhavi releases in cinemas on January 13, 2024

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
article-image

During the recent Venky75 event hosted by the creators of Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming film Saindhav, the actor disclosed that he would have considered leaving the film industry if it weren't for Chiranjeevi. Presently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on January 13th. As the film's release date approaches, the film's creators organized an event, to commemorate Venkatesh Daggubati's significant milestone in the film industry. This gathering was attended by prominent figures in the Telugu film fraternity including Chiranjeevi, Adivi Sesh, Rana Daggubati and Nani.

Read Also
Excited Venkatesh Daggubati Has Fan Boy Moments With Legends Viv Richards And David Beckham At Ind...
article-image

Contrary to expectations, the actor disclosed that he had contemplated retiring from acting in the previous decade. Venky shared that Chiranjeevi's return with Khiladi No. 150 served as the inspiration that motivated him to continue his career. In a lighthearted remark, the actor joked that he might have headed to the Himalayas if it weren't for the influence of the Bhola Shankar actor. He added that Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nagarjuna also serve as ongoing sources of inspiration through their noteworthy contributions in the industry.

About Saindhav

Saindhav, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is anticipated as a crime action drama with an emotional father-daughter relationship at its core. The movie boasts of a stellar cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Andrea Jeremiah, Arya, Shraddha Srinath and others in significant roles. Scheduled for release on January 13th, 2024, the film coincides with the celebration of Sankranthi and is likely to witness a box-office clash with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram.

Read Also
Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi Attend Thandel Launch In Hyderabad; Nagarjuna, Venkatesh Daggubati Join
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Chiranjeevi Help Venkatesh Daggubati From Quitting Films? Saindhav Actor Reveals Details At...

Did Chiranjeevi Help Venkatesh Daggubati From Quitting Films? Saindhav Actor Reveals Details At...

Elvish Yadav Extends Support To Fellow YouTuber And Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal

Elvish Yadav Extends Support To Fellow YouTuber And Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal

Shruti Haasan Reveals Previously Unseen Photos And Videos From The Sets Of Salaar

Shruti Haasan Reveals Previously Unseen Photos And Videos From The Sets Of Salaar

Former James Bond Star Pierce Brosnan To Face Jail Time Of 6 Months

Former James Bond Star Pierce Brosnan To Face Jail Time Of 6 Months

Faizan Khan Seeks Apology From Ayesha Khan For Tarnishing Munawar Faruqui's Reputation

Faizan Khan Seeks Apology From Ayesha Khan For Tarnishing Munawar Faruqui's Reputation