Did Chiranjeevi Help Venkatesh Daggubati From Quitting Films? Saindhav Actor Reveals Details At Venky 75 Event

During the recent Venky75 event hosted by the creators of Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming film Saindhav, the actor disclosed that he would have considered leaving the film industry if it weren't for Chiranjeevi. Presently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on January 13th. As the film's release date approaches, the film's creators organized an event, to commemorate Venkatesh Daggubati's significant milestone in the film industry. This gathering was attended by prominent figures in the Telugu film fraternity including Chiranjeevi, Adivi Sesh, Rana Daggubati and Nani.

Contrary to expectations, the actor disclosed that he had contemplated retiring from acting in the previous decade. Venky shared that Chiranjeevi's return with Khiladi No. 150 served as the inspiration that motivated him to continue his career. In a lighthearted remark, the actor joked that he might have headed to the Himalayas if it weren't for the influence of the Bhola Shankar actor. He added that Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nagarjuna also serve as ongoing sources of inspiration through their noteworthy contributions in the industry.

About Saindhav

Saindhav, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is anticipated as a crime action drama with an emotional father-daughter relationship at its core. The movie boasts of a stellar cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Andrea Jeremiah, Arya, Shraddha Srinath and others in significant roles. Scheduled for release on January 13th, 2024, the film coincides with the celebration of Sankranthi and is likely to witness a box-office clash with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram.