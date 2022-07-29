Our education's aim to create patriotic, employable students: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday stated that the aim of their school education is to make students good human beings, hardcore patriots, and employable.



Speaking at an event held here to mark four years of the Happiness Curriculum,' Kejriwal said that before they came to power, the condition of schools was bad and the Board results were also not up to the mark.



"But now we are doing well. We have introduced various curricula that have reduced academic pressure. Happiness classes help reduce mental stress in students and that's why thankfully there is no case of student suicide in Delhi," he said.



CM Kejriwal said they want to create students who do not spread hate but deliver a message of love in the country.



Kejriwal said that even the wife of former US president Donald Trump had attended the Delhi government's Happiness Classes and was left impressed.



