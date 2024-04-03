OSSSC Recruitment 2024: Registration Deadline Extended; Apply Now!

Unsplash

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced an extension of the last date for online registration for 2629 teaching positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for various district teaching posts across government schools under the ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department.

Key Details:

Vacancy Details:

The OSSSC has opened up 2629 vacancies for district cadre teaching positions, including roles such as TGT (Arts), TGT (Science-PGM), TGT (Science-CBZ), Sanskrit, Hindi, Physical Education, Tribal Language, and Sevak/Sevika

New Deadline:

The last date for online registration/re-registration has been extended to May 25, 2024.

Application Submission:

The window for submitting online applications has also been extended until May 31, 2024.

Important Dates:

Online Registration/Re-registration: May 01 to May 25, 2024

Submission of Online Application: May 01 to May 31, 2024

How to apply:

Visit the official website of OSSSC at www.osssc.gov.in.

Go to the OSSSC Recruitment 2024 section on the homepage.

Enter the necessary details as asked.

Complete and submit the application form.

Ensure all required documents are attached/uploaded.

Download and keep a printout of the application for future reference.

With the extended deadline, candidates are urged to submit their applications.