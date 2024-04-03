Last Day To Apply For Assam's CEE 2024 Exams, Check Application Details Here!

Representative Image | Freepik

The online registrations for the Combined Entrance Examination (Assam CEE) 2024 are set to close today i.e. April 3, 2024. It is important for the interested and eligible candidates to register for the said exam before the the end of the day. Candidates can apply for the exam by going to the official website at astu.ac.in.

The applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1100 while filing the form online. The CEE exams are conducted by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU). ASTU started accepting registrations for the exam from March 14, 2024. The CEE 2024 is scheduled to take place on June 2, 2024.

According to the official notification, The admit cards for the exam will be made available on the official website for the candidates to download from May 18, 2024.

The notification further revealed that the results will released 10 days after the exam is conducted. The results will be released online on the official website.

Follow These Steps To Apply For CEE 2024

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided application link on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in the required details and login.

Step 4: Fill out the form with correct and required details.

Step 5: Click 'Submit'.

Step 6: Pay the required application fee online.

Step 7: Save and download the receipt/form for future use.

The CEE exams are conducted for the students who are interested and eligible to apply for Semester 1 in B.Tech Programmes in the Engineering Colleges of Assam.