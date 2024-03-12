OSSSC Notifies Recruitment Of Teachers For District Cadre Seats In Odisha, Apply Now!

The recruitment of teachers for district cadre seats has been notified by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).



Online applications were accepted on Monday for various district cadre teacher positions in government schools under the M&BCW and SC&ST Development departments.



There are 2629 open positions across several instructor categories.



In Government Schools under ST & SC Development and M & BCW Department, the district cadre positions of teachers in TGT(Arts), TGT(Science-PCM), TGT(Sclonce-CB2), Sanskrit Teacher, Hind teacher, Physical Education Teacher (PET), Tribal Language Teacher, and Sevak/Sevika will be filled.



Candidates who are interested may apply online by visiting www.osssc.gov.in, the OSSSC website.

Important Dates

The first day of online registration is April 1, 2024.

The online registration deadline is April 25, 2024.

Date of online application submission is April 1, 2024

The online application deadline is April 30, 2024.



The department recommended that applicants submit their applications well in advance of the deadline rather than waiting until the very last minute. According to the OSSSC, applications will only be accepted online, and it will not be held accountable if applicants are unable to submit them because of a last-minute rush.

Eligibility Criteria



It is anticipated that by April 1, 2024, the candidate will have turned 21 years old and will not be older than 38. However, candidates who fall under one of the reserved categories—SC, ST, or OBC—will have the upper age restriction lowered in accordance with official government guidelines.



Candidates can familiarize themselves with the requirements for eligibility, educational background, age restriction, selection process, application fee, district-specific openings, and other details by reviewing the official notification for the Odisha Teacher Recruitment. Before the registration process begins, a full notification regarding the OSSC instructors recruitment is anticipated.