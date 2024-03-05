Last Chance: Apply Now For UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Exams 2024 At upsconline.nic.in - Deadline Today! |

The deadline for submitting applications for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Preliminary Exams 2024 is today, and candidates are advised to finish their applications before 6 PM. As the deadline approaches, candidates are advised to complete their applications promptly at upsconline.nic.in.

The Civil Service Examination (CSE), administered by the UPSC, is responsible for selecting candidates for esteemed positions like the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Revenue Services (IRS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS), and more. This examination aims to fill approximately 1056 positions, with 40 of them being specifically allocated for individuals with disabilities. The preliminary exam is scheduled for May 26, 2024.

Candidates are required to possess a postgraduate degree from a recognized university or possess a certificate of equivalent value. Moreover, candidates are obligated to submit a payment of Rs 100, although female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from this payment.

Candidates can apply online for the UPSC IAS 2024 exam by following these steps:

Go to the official UPSC website, upsconline.nic.in.

Click the “One-time registration (OTR) for UPSC and online application for various exams of Union Public Service Commission” link on the homepage.

Click the “New Registration” link and register successfully with valid details.

Log in to the applicant's portal with an email ID, mobile number, OTR ID, and password.

Fill out the UPSC application form with the required details and upload the scanned copies of the passport-size photograph and signature.

Pay the application fees of Rs 100 through the Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment (exception for Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates).

Download and take a printout of the UPSC online form for future reference.