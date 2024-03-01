UPSC CSE 2024: Final Call For Applications - March 5th Deadline Looms

Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that candidates interested in appearing for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 must complete their online applications by March 5, 2024.

According to the official notification, approximately 1056 vacancies are expected to be filled through the examination, with 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

The UPSC CSE 2024 will consist of two stages: the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, which is objective type and serves as a selection round for the Main Examination, and the Civil Services (Main) Examination, which includes written tests and interviews for various services and posts.

Here's how to apply:

1. Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in.

2. Register on the One Time Registration (OTR) platform.

3. Once registered, proceed to fill out the online application for the examination. Note that OTR registration is a one-time process.

4. If you have already registered, you can directly fill out the online application.

Candidates should take note of the following regarding modifications:

- The window for modifying the application form will open the day after the application window closes and will remain open for 7 days, from March 6, 2024, to March 12, 2024.

- Changes to the OTR profile can be made once in a lifetime after registration. These changes will be available for 7 days following the closure of the application window.

- For candidates applying for the first time in this examination, the last date for modifying the OTR profile is March 12, 2024, as stated in the official notification.