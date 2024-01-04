The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has made revisions to the online application dates for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Posts/Services -2023. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications online from January 10 to February 9, which was previously slated to commence from January 3.
OSSC Extends Application Dates For Group-B & Group-C Recruitment Exam 2023
Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 12:41 AM IST