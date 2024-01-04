 OSSC Extends Application Dates For Group-B & Group-C Recruitment Exam 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOSSC Extends Application Dates For Group-B & Group-C Recruitment Exam 2023

OSSC Extends Application Dates For Group-B & Group-C Recruitment Exam 2023

Apply now for OSSC Group-B & Group-C Recruitment Exam 2023! New dates announced - submit your application online from January 10 to February 9.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has made revisions to the online application dates for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Posts/Services -2023. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications online from January 10 to February 9, which was previously slated to commence from January 3.

Read Also
Monthly Stipend Increase For Nursing And Pharmacy Students Approved By CM Patnaik
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

"We have Done As Promised": Rajasthan CM On Forming SIT In Paper Leak Cases

JKSSB Announces Exam Schedule For Deputy Inspector, Sub Inspector, Inspector, And Patwari Positions

JKSSB Announces Exam Schedule For Deputy Inspector, Sub Inspector, Inspector, And Patwari Positions

NTA Announces Exam Date For CUREC 2023 Recruitment For Central Universities

NTA Announces Exam Date For CUREC 2023 Recruitment For Central Universities

CBSE Set To Release Admit Cards For CTET 2024 Exam

CBSE Set To Release Admit Cards For CTET 2024 Exam

NTA To Conduct Examiner Of Patents And Designs Mains Exam On January 25, 2024

NTA To Conduct Examiner Of Patents And Designs Mains Exam On January 25, 2024