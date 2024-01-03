Monthly Stipend Increase For Nursing And Pharmacy Students Approved By CM Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik | Twitter

In a progressive move, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has granted approval for a noteworthy increase in the monthly stipends allocated to students pursuing nursing, pharmacy, and related courses. The decision comes in response to a collective request from the student community advocating for a revision in stipend amounts.

Revised Stipend Details:

Diploma in Pharmacy: The stipend for these students has been elevated to Rs 500 per month, a significant increase from the earlier Rs 250.

ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife): ANM students will now receive Rs 2,000 per month, doubling the previous amount of Rs 1,000.

B.Sc (Nursing) Internship Course: Students enrolled in the B.Sc (Nursing) internship course will witness a substantial raise, with their stipend increased to Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,500.

M. Phil in Clinical Psychology and M.Phil in Psychiatric Social Work: The stipends for these courses have been enhanced to Rs 10,000 from the existing Rs 7,000.

An official release emphasized that this decision reflects the acknowledgement of the invaluable services provided by these students. The move is anticipated to alleviate financial pressures and serve as an incentive for more individuals to pursue careers in these vital healthcare fields.

(Inputs from PTI)