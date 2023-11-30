OSSC CHSL 2023: Admit Card Release Date, Exam Date Out

NIOS 2024: Group A,B,C Applications Out At nios.ac.in | Representative Image

The exam date for the Combined Higher Secondary (102) or equivalent exam for Group-B and Group-C Specialist posts/services has been declared by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

A notification states that the exam is scheduled for December 17.

Applicants who have enrolled for the test can go to the official website, www.ossc.gov.in, to download their admit card.

On December 8, the OSSC CHSL Exam Admit Card will be accessible for download on the official website, www.ossc.gov.in.

In order to download the admission card, candidates must enter their login credentials. The exam will take two hours to complete. It is important for candidates to know that every incorrect response will result in a deduction of 0.25 points.

“The PwD candidates having a disability of permanent nature, not less than 40% who have applied to avail scribe facility in their online application form may go through the Advisory Notice published vide No. 2453/OSSC dated 24.10.2019 available in the website of the Commission. They may apply for taking permission of the Commission to use scribe in the prescribed format along with required documents (including a copy of the Online Application Form) and send the same through e-mail to orissassc@gmail.com latest by 12.12.2023 for taking necessary permission of the Commission,” the notice said.

How to download?

Visit the official website, www.ossc.gov.in, first.

On the homepage, click the link for the admit card.

Enter your login information now.

Print the admit card after downloading it for your records.