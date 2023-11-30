ISRO Assistant Exam To Be Held On December 10, Admit Card On This Date | Representative image

In a major development, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to conduct the recruitment examination for the post of Assistant (Rajbhasha) on December 10.

Those candidates who applied for the post can download the admit card for the ISRO Assistant exam through the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in

According to the official release, the admit card for the Assistant,Upper Division Clerk, Junior Personal Assistant and Stenographer will be released in the fourth or fifth week of November.

The official website reads, "Written test for assistant/Upper Division Clerk is scheduled to be held on 10.12.2023 and Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer on 10.12.2023 afternoon. Call Letters will be issued during 4th/5th week of November 2023."

There are 526 vacancies that needs to be filled for the posts of assistants, junior personal assistants, upper division clerks, stenographers, and assistants at autonomous institutions under the Department of Space.

Steps to download admit card ISRO recruitment exam 2023:

Visit the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in

Then on the homepage, click on admit card link

Login with your credentials.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future references.