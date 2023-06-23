Osmania University CPGET 2023 Exam Dates OUT at cpget.tsche.ac.in; Check Here

Osmania University | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Osmania University, Hyderabad, has released the schedule for the upcoming Common Post-Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET). Candidates who have registered for the CPGET 2023 examination can now access the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in to view the exam dates and timings.

Exam Date

The CPGET will be held on June 30 and end on July 10.

The postgraduate entrance test will be conducted in three shifts – morning, afternoon and evening.

The first shift (morning) will be held from 9:30 am to 11:00 am.

The second shift (afternoon) is from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

The third shift (evening) will take place from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

The online application process for admission to postgraduate courses at the Osmania University concluded on June 20.

CPGET 2023: EXAM SCHEDULE

June 30:

Master of Social Work (MSW) - 9:30 am - 11:00 am.

M.Lib.I.Sc.(2years) / B.Lib.I.Sc.(1year) and M.Li.Sc.(1year) - 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm.

M.Sc. Geography - 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm.

July 2:

M.A. History and M.Sc. Chemistry: 9:30 am - 11:00 am.

M.Sc. Computer Science and M.Sc. BCESFSFTG&M: 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm.

M.A. Political Science and -M.Sc. Chemistry/ Pharmaceutical Chemistry (5years Integrated): 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm.

July 3:

M.A. Public Administration and M.Sc. Zoology: 9:30 am - 11:00 am.

M.A. Hindi, M.A. Sanskrit and M.A. Urdu: 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm.

M.A. English and M.Sc. Sericulture: 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm.

July 4:

M.A. Economics : 9:30 am - 11:00 am.

M.A. Telugu: 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm.

M.Sc. Psychology: 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

July 5:

M.Sc. Electronics and M.Sc. Geology - 9:30 am to11:00 am.

M.Sc. Physics and M.Sc. Biotechnology (5 years Integrated) - 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

M.Sc. Food Science and Technology and M.B.A (5 years Integrated) - 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

July 6:

M.A. Psychology, M.Sc. Biotechnology, and M.A. Economics (5years Integrated): 9:30 am - 11:00 am.

M.A. Islamic Studies and Master of Human Resource Management (MHRM) : 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm.

M.A. Sociology: 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm.

July 7:

M.A. Philosophy: 9:30 am - 11:00 am.

M.A. Linguistics: 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm.

July 9:

M.Com. and M.Sc. Botany - 9:30 am to11:00 am.

M.Sc. Statistics and M.Sc. Nutrition & Dietetics - 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

M.A. AIHCA and M.Sc. Mathematics - 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

July 10:

M.A. Journalism & Mass Communication - 9:30 am to11:00 am.

M.Ed. and M.P.Ed. - 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm

Master of Tourism Management (MTM) and M.Sc. Geo-informatics - 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.