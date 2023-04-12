 Osmania University releases results for B.Sc, B.Com, BBA & BA courses 2023
The university's 1st semester examination for February 2023 was conducted for a duration of three hours from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The result for the other courses of the Osmania university's undergraduate programmes will be announced in due course.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Osmania University results 2023 | Osmania University- Representational pic

Osmania University has declared B.Sc, B.Com, BBA & BA courses results on April 12, 2023. The results for all these courses are available to candidates on the official site of Osmania University at osmania.ac.in.

The examination was conducted in February 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the first semester examination can examination can check their results through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Osmania University Results 2023

Steps to check Osmania University Results 2023

  • Visit the official site of Osmania University at osmania.ac.in.

  • Click on examination results link available on the home page.

  • A new page will open where candidates will get the result link for each course.

  • Click on the link and enter the required details.

  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the result and download the page.

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

