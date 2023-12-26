OPSC Statistical Officer Admit Card Released For 2023 Exam

Representative image

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued the admit card for the Written Examination for Recruitment to the Post of Statistical Officer on December 26. Prospective applicants have the option to obtain the admit card by accessing the official opsc.gov.in website.

The examination for the OPSC Statistical Officer is scheduled for Sunday, December 31st. The first paper will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second paper will be held from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

In order to access the admit card, candidates are required to use and key in their valid and correct PPSAN No and Date of Birth.

Steps to Download OPSC SO Admit Card 2023

1. Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates for the Written Examination in connection with Recruitment to the Posts of Statistical Officer (Advt. No. 12 of 2023-24)."

3. Input your login details and submit.

4. Verify the details on the admit card and proceed to download.

5. Take a printout for future reference.

As the OPSC Statistical Officer Exam 2023 draws near, candidates are advised to promptly download their admit cards and make all the required preparations for the examination.