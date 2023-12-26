 OPSC Statistical Officer Admit Card Released For 2023 Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOPSC Statistical Officer Admit Card Released For 2023 Exam

OPSC Statistical Officer Admit Card Released For 2023 Exam

Download your OPSC Statistical Officer Admit Card for the 2023 Exam now! Follow simple steps to access your admit card on opsc.gov.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued the admit card for the Written Examination for Recruitment to the Post of Statistical Officer on December 26. Prospective applicants have the option to obtain the admit card by accessing the official opsc.gov.in website.

The examination for the OPSC Statistical Officer is scheduled for Sunday, December 31st. The first paper will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second paper will be held from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

In order to access the admit card, candidates are required to use and key in their valid and correct PPSAN No and Date of Birth.

Steps to Download OPSC SO Admit Card 2023

1. Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates for the Written Examination in connection with Recruitment to the Posts of Statistical Officer (Advt. No. 12 of 2023-24)."

3. Input your login details and submit.

4. Verify the details on the admit card and proceed to download.

5. Take a printout for future reference.

As the OPSC Statistical Officer Exam 2023 draws near, candidates are advised to promptly download their admit cards and make all the required preparations for the examination.

Read Also
10 Resolutions Students Can Take This New Year!
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IBPS Activates Centre Change Link For Manipur Candidates For SO Prelims Exam 2023

IBPS Activates Centre Change Link For Manipur Candidates For SO Prelims Exam 2023

Tripura Board Announces Class 10 And 12 Exam Schedules For March 2024

Tripura Board Announces Class 10 And 12 Exam Schedules For March 2024

IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 Expected Soon: Check Official Website For Updates

IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 Expected Soon: Check Official Website For Updates

OPSC Statistical Officer Admit Card Released For 2023 Exam

OPSC Statistical Officer Admit Card Released For 2023 Exam

SBI Clerk 2023 Preliminary Exam Admit Card Released: Download Now!

SBI Clerk 2023 Preliminary Exam Admit Card Released: Download Now!