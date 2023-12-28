OPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For Assistant Engineer Posts At opsc.gov.in

Representative image

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the commencement of the recruitment process for Assistant Engineer positions. The application window is set to open on January 12, 2024, providing aspiring candidates with an opportunity to apply for the coveted roles. The last date for submission of applications is February 12, 2024. Aspiring individuals can submit their applications through the official website, www.opsc.gov.in.

Key Details of OPSC Recruitment 2024:

Vacancy Breakdown: The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 621 vacancies, with 580 positions allocated for Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 41 positions for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical).

Age Criteria: Applicants must fall within the age bracket of 21 to 38 years as of January 1, 2021, to be eligible for consideration.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates vying for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) position should possess a degree in Civil Engineering, while those aspiring for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) role must hold a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Selection Process: The selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score and subsequent interview rounds.

Application Fee: Notably, applicants are exempted from the payment of any application fees, making the process more accessible to a wider pool of candidates.

How to Apply for OPSC Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in.

Navigate to the "APPLY ONLINE" section on the homepage.

Complete the registration process and proceed with the application form.

Upload the required documents as specified and submit the form.

As a final step, applicants are advised to take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.