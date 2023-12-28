 Bihar Public Service Commission Extends Document Upload Window for Teacher Recruitment Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar Public Service Commission Extends Document Upload Window for Teacher Recruitment Exam

Bihar Public Service Commission Extends Document Upload Window for Teacher Recruitment Exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the document upload window for Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 1.0 supplementary and 2.0. For BPSC TRE 1.0 supplementary

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Public Service Commission Extends Document Upload Window for Teacher Recruitment Exam | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the document upload window for Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 1.0 supplementary and 2.0. For BPSC TRE 1.0 supplementary, the document upload window is open from December 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024. For BPSC TRE 2.0, candidates can upload documents from January 3 to 13, 2024.

Candidates can now upload documents on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Chairman Atul Prasad announced the extension on Twitter, stating that candidates who made errors in document uploads have a final opportunity to correct them. The TRE 2.0 complaints portal will be open from January 3 to 13, 2024.

Prasad later tweeted again to say: TRE2.0 complaints portal will be open from 3-13 Jan.

Candidates need a minimum of 40% marks to pass the exam in the general category. For backward classes and EBC categories, the pass marks are 36.5% and 34%, respectively. Female, PwD candidates, and students of other reserved categories must score 32% to qualify for the teacher recruitment exam.

Read Also
Bihar Public Service Commission Removes Language Qualifying Scores From Teacher Appointment Test
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Public Service Commission Extends Document Upload Window for Teacher Recruitment Exam

Bihar Public Service Commission Extends Document Upload Window for Teacher Recruitment Exam

Schools In Noida And Greater Noida To Remain Close Due To Extreme Weather

Schools In Noida And Greater Noida To Remain Close Due To Extreme Weather

Hyderabad: Student Takes Own Life Due To Exam Anxiety

Hyderabad: Student Takes Own Life Due To Exam Anxiety

JJ Hospital Row: Resident Doctors End Strike Following Transfer of Dermatology Department Head

JJ Hospital Row: Resident Doctors End Strike Following Transfer of Dermatology Department Head

Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) 2022 Final Exam Results Declared

Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) 2022 Final Exam Results Declared