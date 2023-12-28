Bihar Public Service Commission Extends Document Upload Window for Teacher Recruitment Exam | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the document upload window for Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 1.0 supplementary and 2.0. For BPSC TRE 1.0 supplementary, the document upload window is open from December 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024. For BPSC TRE 2.0, candidates can upload documents from January 3 to 13, 2024.

Candidates can now upload documents on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Chairman Atul Prasad announced the extension on Twitter, stating that candidates who made errors in document uploads have a final opportunity to correct them. The TRE 2.0 complaints portal will be open from January 3 to 13, 2024.

Prasad later tweeted again to say: TRE2.0 complaints portal will be open from 3-13 Jan.

We are aware that some TRE candidates have committed blunders in uploading their documents. As a last opportunity to correct it, our portal will remain open for successful candidates of -



1. TRE1.0 Supplementary from 30th Dec to 1st Jan and



Candidates need a minimum of 40% marks to pass the exam in the general category. For backward classes and EBC categories, the pass marks are 36.5% and 34%, respectively. Female, PwD candidates, and students of other reserved categories must score 32% to qualify for the teacher recruitment exam.