Bihar Public Service Commission Removes Language Qualifying Scores From Teacher Appointment Test

Representative Image | File

The Teacher Appointment Test (TRE) 2.0's language qualifying scores were eliminated by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Only Part-I language qualifying results for grades I through V will be included in the merit list as of Monday. A booklet containing 150 questions divided into three pieces was sent to each teacher category.

The BPSC eliminated the thirty language marks from section one on Monday, even though they were required previously. There were 40 questions on general studies in part two and 80 questions on specific subjects in section three. The scores from the 120 questions in each of these sections will now be used to determine the merit list.

Additional revision

Candidates with a D.El.Ed from NIOS who are appointed as teachers for grades 6 through 8 have the ability to apply through BPSC. These candidates may disclose their information if they also possess a B.Ed. The candidates have until December 19 and 20 to make any necessary adjustments to their information, as mandated by the Commission.

Applicants who hold a B.Ed degree from BPSC and a D.El.Ed from NIOS are encouraged to upgrade their degrees. According to the Commission, those who hold a B.Ed certificate and applied through NIOS based on a D.El.Ed for the appointment of classes 6th through 8th may elect to update their educational qualification to a B.Ed if they so choose.

The BPSC TRE 2.0 2023 test was held on December 15, and the solution key has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission.