Bihar Board Announces Exam Schedule for Classes 9 and 11 in 2024 | Representative Image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has unveiled the examination schedule for classes 9 and 11 in 2024. According to the timetable, the exams are scheduled to commence on December 26. Students participating in the Bihar Board class 9 and 11 exams can access their exam dates on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

For class 9, the exams will be conducted in two shifts: the first session from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM, and the second session from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Similarly, class 11 exams will also occur in two sessions, with the first shift from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM, and the second shift from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

How to check the BSEB Class 9/Class 11 exam date sheet for 2024

1. Visit the official website of BSEB — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the BSEB Class 9/Class 11 exam date sheet 2024 link.

3. The PDF will be displayed on the screen.

4. Review the exam schedule and download the page for future reference.

Intermediate Exams Announcement

In addition to classes 9 and 11, the Bihar School Examination Committee has also announced the board exam dates for classes 10 and 12. Intermediate exams are scheduled from February 1 to 12, and matriculation exams will take place from February 15 to 23.

The matric and intermediate exams will occur in two shifts, with the first shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and the second shift from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The BSEB class 10 result for 2024 is anticipated in March-April, while compartment exams are scheduled for April or May, with results expected in May-June.

Furthermore, Chairman Anand Kishore has released the practical exam dates, with intermediate practical exams from January 10 to 20 and class 10 practical examinations from January 18 to 20.