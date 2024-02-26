OPSC Extends Deadline for PGT Recruitment: 1,375 Vacancies Available

Pixabay

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced an extension of the online application submission deadline for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in government higher secondary schools. Here are the key details:

New Deadline:

As per the latest official notice, the deadline to submit the OPSC PGT 2024 application form has been extended to March 18, 2024. Initially set for March 2, this extension provides candidates with additional time to complete the application process.

Vacancy Details:

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,375 vacancies.

These include 53 posts reserved for persons with disabilities (PwD), 41 posts for ex-servicemen, and 14 posts designated for sports persons.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Applicants must be between 21 and 38 years old as of January 1, 2023, with upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess a master’s degree in the relevant subject from a recognised university with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks.

Alternatively, a Bachelor of Education (BEd) or equivalent degree recognised by the national council for teacher education is acceptable.

Desirable Qualification:

A degree or diploma in computer application is desirable, with the provision that candidates can produce a certificate from a recognised university.

Selection Process:

Candidates will undergo a selection process based on their performance in a written examination followed by a personal interview.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab on the homepage.

Register and proceed with the application process.

Select the desired post and complete the application form.

Upload any necessary documents and submit the form.

Download and print the application form for future reference.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to carefully review the eligibility criteria and follow the application process outlined by OPSC before the revised deadline on March 18, 2024.