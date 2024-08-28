OPSC Declares Odisha Civil Services Main Exam Results; Document Verification Begins September 9 (Links Inside)

OPSC |

The results for the Odisha Public Service Commission's (OPSC) Odisha Civil Services Main exam have been declared. The candidates who took the exam will now be able to view and obtain their results from the OPSC's official website at opsc.gov.in.

The results have been released in a PDF format. Candidates can click here to download the results. The examination was administered from February 25, 2024, till March 3, 2024, in order to fill about 683 vacant posts. The shortlist of candidates to appear for the document verification is 1367 in total. It is crucial to remember that the round of personality tests is set to start on September 9, 2024.

"The list of Roll numbers of the 1367 (493-w) qualified candidates is available in the website of the Commission at http://opsc.gov.in. The Commission have decided to conduct the Document Verification & Personality test of above candidates from 09.09.2024 onwards in the office of the Commission at 19, Dr. P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack-753001," read the official notification released by the OPSC.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the OPSC's official website at opsc.gov.in

Step 2: Enter the required credentials to login on the website

Step 3: On the homepage, look for the result link

Step 4: Your result will now open on the screen

Step 5: Check all the details carefully

Step 6: Save and download the OPSC result for future use

"The detailed program of the Document Verification & Personality Test will be published shortly. 3. The candidates are required to download their "Attestation form", "Bio-data form"& "Declaration format" (to be uploaded shortly) from the website of the Commission at http://opsc.gov.in and submit the forms duly filled in on the day of Document Verification," the notification added.

It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later. As more information about the above-mentioned exam becomes available, candidates should keep a watch on the official website.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.