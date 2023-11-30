Opposition Calls For Education Minister's Resignation As SC Quashes VC Re-appointment

VD Satheesan | X

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, VD Satheesan welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to quash the re-appointment of Kannur University Vice Chancellor and said that it was a clear intervention from the part of the state governement as they cannot intervene in university matters.

Satheesan also demanded the resignation of the Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

"I welcome the decision taken by the Supreme Court. Supreme Court stated that this is an unwarranted intervention of the state government. And unfortunately, the Governor surrendered to the state government. It was our allegation. Now our allegation is underlined by the Supreme Court," the LoP said.

"The government cannot intervene in university matters. Now the higher Education Minister has to resign with immediate effect. That is our demand," he added.

The Supreme Court earlier today quashed the notification relating to the reappointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor.

The top court also ruled that the appoinment was vitiated by the interference of the state.

Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran publicly endrosed the Supreme Court's decision to cancel his re-appointment and announced that he will not file a review petition.

Addressing the media, Ravindran expressed his acknowledgement of the verdict, deeming it a conclusion that should be respected.

Speaking on the SC judgement, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said, "It is wrong to blame the education minister. The education minister was only used by the CM. It was not the education minister who came to my office, but an individual who claimed to be the legal advisor to the Chief Minister who did all the talking. Then they brought the education minister's letter."

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra set aside the Kerala High Court order and quashed the notification of re-appointing the person as VC of Kannur University.