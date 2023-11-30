Kannur University VC Acknowledge SC Verdict Cancelling Re-Appointment, Opts Against Review Petition

VC Gopinath Ravindran | X

Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran publicly endorsed on Thursday the Supreme Court's decision to cancel his re-appointment and announced that he will not file a review petition.

Addressing the media, Ravindran expressed his acknowledgement of the verdict, deeming it a conclusion that should be respected.

He mentioned that his resignation in light of the order had become irrelevant. Looking ahead, Ravindran disclosed his forthcoming role as a permanent professor of history at Jamia Millia University in Delhi, where he is set to take charge.

Reflecting on the circumstances surrounding his re-appointment, Ravindran clarified that the process occurred without his request and appeared to be free from errors.

He pointed out that many Vice-Chancellors in India have undergone similar reappointments. The first phase of his VC status concluded in 2021, with the letter of reappointment arriving on the same day. Ravindran's decision not to contest the verdict marks the end of a chapter in his tenure at Kannur University.

On Kannur University not having a Vice Chancellor right now, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that arrangements will made soon.

"We will make immediate arrangements. Immediate arrangements as soon as the judgement of the Supreme Court reaches us, we will make the necessary arrangement," he said.

The Supreme Court earlier today quashed the notification relating to the reappointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor.

The top court also ruled that the appointment was vitiated by the interference of the state.

Speaking on the SC judgement, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said, "It is wrong to blame the education minister. The education minister was only used by the CM. It was not the education minister who came to my office, but an individual who claimed to be the legal advisor to the Chief Minister who did all the talking. Then they brought the education minister's letter."

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra set aside the Kerala High Court order and quashed the notification of re-appointing the person as VC of Kannur University.