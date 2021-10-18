O.P. Jindal University launches 17 new UG, PG courses in line with NEP 2020

O.P. Jindal University (JGU) has launched 17 new UG and PG degree programmes across 12 schools for the Academic Session starting in 2022. These Programmes are aligned towards implementing the National Education Policy 2022. The courses will be taught by over 900 full-time faculty members from 42 different countries in the world making JGU a Global University.

JGU has established 325+ international collaborations across 65+ countries for pursuing student exchanges, dual degrees, short-term study abroad, and immersion programmes. With these new courses, JGU becomes India's Comprehensive Liberal Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences University.

The Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, “The launch of two new schools and 17 new UG and PG programmes mark the beginning of a new journey in institution and nation-building.”

“Our students and future leaders need to be prepared for the unexpected and unanticipated challenges. Towards this end, it is our aim to create study programmes, which will respond to the future through creative, international and multidisciplinary curriculum, cutting edge course outline and a truly global learning experience to help fulfil the goals and aspirations of our students,” he added.

The 17 new programmes launched by JGU for 2022 student intake include:

1. B.A. (Hons.) HUMAN RIGHTS

2. B.A. (Hons.) GENDER STUDIES

3. B.A. (Hons.) CRIMINOLOGY & CRIMINAL JUSTICE

4. B.A. (Hons.) DIPLOMACY & FOREIGN POLICY

5. B.A. (Hons.) PUBLIC POLICY

6. B.A. (Hons.) SOCIOLOGY

7. B.A. (Hons.) FILM & NEW MEDIA

8. B.Com. (Hons.) CAPITAL MARKETS

9. Global B.Com. (Hons.)

10. B.A./B.Sc. (Hons.) SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

11. B.A. (Hons.) ENGLISH

12. B.A. (Hons.) SPANISH

13. BPH (Hons.) Bachelor of PUBLIC HEALTH

14.M.A./M.Sc. APPLIED PSYCHOLOGY

15. M.Sc. BEHAVIOURAL FINANCE

16. Integrated M.Sc. & Ph.D. in BEHAVIOURAL FINANCE

17. One Year Global MBA BUSINESS ANALYTICS

Professor (Dr.) Upasana Mahanta, Dean, Office of Admissions and Outreach said, "Our programmes offer a unique framework for addressing contemporary realities and challenges with cutting-edge teaching, research, and interdisciplinary and experiential learning led by outstanding faculty members who are inspiring teachers and prolific scholars.

Our new courses will enable our students to be prepared for the vagaries of nature where multi-disciplinary learning can enable thought leaders to respond to the new and emerging challenges."

